Difference between revisions of "Jena Stewart"

In July 2018, Jena Stewart was elected to Ward 3 Karoi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 270 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Karoi Town Council with 270 votes, beating Modester Majinjiwa of MDC Alliance with 259 votes, Peter Garufu, independent with 142 votes and Epiphania Chihoboya of ZIPP with 15 votes. [1]

