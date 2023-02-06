Difference between revisions of "Jennifer Mhlanga"
'''Jennifer Mhlanga''' is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
|Jennifer Mhlanga
Jennifer Mhlanga is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.
Personal Details
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.