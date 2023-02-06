Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jennifer Mhlanga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Jennifer Mhlanga | post-nominals =...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 81: Line 81:
 
     }}
 
     }}
  
'''Jennifer Mhlanga''' is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.
+
'''Jennifer Mhlanga''' is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing]].
 +
 
 +
==Personal Details==
 +
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
 +
 
 +
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
 +
 
 +
==Service / Career==
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
 +
 
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ [[Mashonaland West]]
 +
|-
 +
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
 +
|-
 +
| [[Elizabeth Makiyi]] || '''[[Concilia Chinanzvavana]]''' || '''[[Goodlucky Kwaramba]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Beulah Mtombo]] || [[Virginia Muradzikwa]] || '''[[Jennifer Mhlanga]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Jessilina Mabvuta]] || [[Virginia Mafuta]] || '''[[Christina Nyere]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Clarah Uyauya]] || [[Everess Dura]] || '''[[Constance Tsomondo]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Cathrine Tsongora]] || [[Namatai Karemba]] || '''[[Joan Tsogorani]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Florence Munyaradzi]] || [[Ruth Mukanganisi]] || [[Tsitsi Mugabe]]
 +
|}
 +
 
 +
==Events==
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Jennifer Mhlanga
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing, Mashonaland West,
 +
|description= Member of Parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
 
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Latest revision as of 12:45, 6 February 2023

Jennifer Mhlanga

Jennifer Mhlanga is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland West
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Elizabeth Makiyi Concilia Chinanzvavana Goodlucky Kwaramba
Beulah Mtombo Virginia Muradzikwa Jennifer Mhlanga
Jessilina Mabvuta Virginia Mafuta Christina Nyere
Clarah Uyauya Everess Dura Constance Tsomondo
Cathrine Tsongora Namatai Karemba Joan Tsogorani
Florence Munyaradzi Ruth Mukanganisi Tsitsi Mugabe

Events

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jennifer_Mhlanga&oldid=122947"