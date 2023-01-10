Difference between revisions of "Jeppy Jaboon"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
|−
'''Jeppy Jaboon''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Bikita
|+
'''Jeppy Jaboon''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliamentfor [[Bikita]] constituency. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
17 1973in [[Bikita]].
|−
|+
====
|−
|+
,
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 116:
|Line 111:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Jeppy Jaboon
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=, PF,
|−
|
|+
of Parliament
|+
|
|+
=
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 09:45, 10 January 2023
|Jeppy Jaboon
|Born
|Jeppy Jaboon
March 17, 1973
Bikita
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Chivimbiso Masarakita
Jeppy Jaboon is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Bikita South constituency. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 17 March 1973 in Bikita.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
- EX restrictee 1975 to 1980 in Mozambique.
- Since July 2008, Jaboon, has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance Masvingo Province ZANU PF,
- 2008 DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]]] Bikita District,
- District chairman ZANU PF Ward 13,
- 2006- 2008 Deputy secretary Health,
- 2000- 2006 Bikita Branch level Nyarushiri District,
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita South returned to Parliament:
- Jeppy Jaboon of Zanu PF with 9 397 votes or 67.91 percent,
- Jani Varandani of MDC–T with 3 659 votes or 26.44 percent,
- Phibeon Munhuwamambo of MDC–N with 781 votes or 5.64 percent.
Total 13 837 votes