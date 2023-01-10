|title= All you NEED TO KNOW about Jeppy Jaboon - Pindula

* Since '''July 2008''', '''Jaboon''', has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance [[Masvingo Province]] [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]],

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Jeppy Jaboon''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of [[ parliament ]] for [[Bikita]] South constituency. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

Born: 17 March 1973 in Bikita.

School / Education

Service/Career

EX restrictee 1975 to 1980 in Mozambique.

DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]]] Bikita District, District chairman ZANU PF Ward 13,

2006- 2008 Deputy secretary Health,

Deputy secretary Health, 2000- 2006 Bikita Branch level Nyarushiri District,

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita South returned to Parliament:

Jeppy Jaboon of Zanu PF with 9 397 votes or 67.91 percent,

Jani Varandani of MDC–T with 3 659 votes or 26.44 percent,

Phibeon Munhuwamambo of MDC–N with 781 votes or 5.64 percent.

Total 13 837 votes

References