Jeppy Jaboon is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Bikita South constituency.He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party.
'''Jeppy Jaboon''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of [[parliament]] for [[Bikita]] South constituency. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>
 
 
Personal Details
Born: 17 March 1973 in Bikita.
  
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
Service/Career
* EX restrictee '''1975''' to '''1980''' in Mozambique.
* Since '''July 2008''', '''Jaboon''', has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance [[Masvingo Province]] [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]],
* '''2008''' DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]]]]]] [[Bikita District]],
* District chairman [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] Ward 13,
* '''2006- 2008''' Deputy secretary Health,
* '''2000- 2006''' [[Bikita]] Branch level Nyarushiri District,
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Bikita]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Jeppy Jaboon]] of Zanu PF with 9 397 votes or 67.91 percent,
* [[Jani Varandani]] of MDC–T with 3 659 votes or 26.44 percent,
* [[Phibeon Munhuwamambo]] of MDC–N with 781 votes or 5.64 percent.
'''Total''' '''13 837 votes'''
  
 
==References==
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Jeppy Jaboon
Born
March 17, 1973
Bikita
Occupation
  Politician
  Member of Parliament
Spouse(s)Chivimbiso Masarakita


Jeppy Jaboon is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Bikita South constituency. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 17 March 1973 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

  • EX restrictee 1975 to 1980 in Mozambique.
  • Since July 2008, Jaboon, has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance Masvingo Province ZANU PF,
  • 2008 DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]]] Bikita District,
  • District chairman ZANU PF Ward 13,
  • 2006- 2008 Deputy secretary Health,
  • 2000- 2006 Bikita Branch level Nyarushiri District,

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita South returned to Parliament:

Total 13 837 votes

References

  1. [1], Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018
