Latest revision as of 08:14, 14 February 2021
|Jeppy Jaboon
|Born
|Jeppy Jaboon
March 17, 1973
Bikita
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Chivimbiso Masarakita
Jeppy Jaboon is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Bikita South constituency.He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. [1]
Background
Jeppy Jaboon was born on 3/17/1973 in Bikita.
Political career
- Since July 2008, Jaboon, has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance Masvingo Province ZANU PF,
- 2008 DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]]] Bikita District,
- District chairman ZANU PF Ward 13,
- 2006- 2008 Deputy secretary Health,
- 2000- 2006 Bikita Branch level Nyarushiri District,
- EX restrictee 1975 to 1980 in Mozambaque