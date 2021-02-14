Pindula

Latest revision as of 08:14, 14 February 2021

Jeppy Jaboon
Jeppy Jaboon, Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front, ZANU PF, Bikita South, Zimbabwean Politicians
BornJeppy Jaboon
(1973-03-17)March 17, 1973
Bikita
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
Spouse(s)Chivimbiso Masarakita


Jeppy Jaboon is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Bikita South constituency.He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Background

Jeppy Jaboon was born on 3/17/1973 in Bikita.

Political career

  • Since July 2008, Jaboon, has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance Masvingo Province ZANU PF,
  • 2008 DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]]] Bikita District,
  • District chairman ZANU PF Ward 13,
  • 2006- 2008 Deputy secretary Health,
  • 2000- 2006 Bikita Branch level Nyarushiri District,
  • EX restrictee 1975 to 1980 in Mozambaque



References

  1. [1], Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018
