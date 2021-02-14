| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Jeppy Jaboon is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Bikita South constituency.He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Background

Jeppy Jaboon was born on 3/17/1973 in Bikita.

Political career

Since July 2008, Jaboon, has been the Provincial Secretary for Finance Masvingo Province ZANU PF,

2008 DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare [[[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]]] Bikita District,

District chairman ZANU PF Ward 13,

2006- 2008 Deputy secretary Health,

2000- 2006 Bikita Branch level Nyarushiri District,

EX restrictee 1975 to 1980 in Mozambaque









