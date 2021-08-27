Pindula

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.
'''Jerald Whande''' (born '''10 September 2001''') is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. '''Whande''' co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in '''2020'''.
  
 
[[Category:Entrepreneurs]]
 +
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Born (2001-09-10) September 10, 2001 (age 19)
Harare
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationLord Malvern High School & Allan Wilson High School
Known forFounder of Dzimba Rentals
Home townHarare

Background

Jerald Whande (born 10 September 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.

Education

Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.


  • Jerald Whande at Pandhari Hotel

