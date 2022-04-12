Difference between revisions of "Jerald Whande"

Pindula

{{Infobox person
 
| honorific_prefix  =
 
| name              =  Jerald Whande<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 
| honorific_suffix  =
 
| image              =  Jerald Whande.jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 
| image_size        = 250px
 
| alt                = Jerald Whande
 
| caption            = Jerald Whande
 
| native_name        =
 
| native_name_lang  =
 
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|2001|9|10}}
 
| birth_place        = Harare
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 
| disappeared_place  =
 
| disappeared_status =
 
| death_date        =  <!-- {{death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 
| death_place        =
 
| death_cause        =
 
| body_discovered    =
 
| resting_place      =
 
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 
| monuments          =
 
| residence          =
 
| nationality        = Zimbabwean
 
| other_names        =
 
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 
| citizenship        =
 
| education          = [[Lord Malvern High School]] & [[Allan Wilson High School]]
 
| alma_mater        =
 
| occupation        =
 
| years_active      =
 
| era                =
 
| employer          =
 
| organization      =
 
| agent              =
 
| known_for          = Founder of Dzimba Rentals
 
| notable_work    =
 
| style              =
 
| home_town          = Harare
 
| salary            =
 
| net_worth          = 
 
<!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 
| height            =  <!-- {{height|cm=X}} OR {{height|ft=X|in=Y}}-->
 
| weight            =  <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
 
| television        =
 
| title              =
 
| term              =
 
| predecessor        =
 
| successor          =
 
| party              =
 
| movement          =
 
| opponents          =
 
| boards            =
 
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 
| criminal_penalty  =
 
| criminal_status    =
 
| spouse            =
 
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 
| children          =
 
| parents            =
 
| relatives          =
 
| callsign          =
 
| awards            =
 
| module            =
 
| module2            =
 
| module3            =
 
| module4            =
 
| module5            =
 
| module6            =
 
| signature          =
 
| signature_alt      =
 
| signature_size    =
 
| website            =  <!-- {{URL| dzimbarentals.co.zw}} -->
 
| footnotes          =
 
| box_width          =
 
}}
 
=== Background ===
 
'''Jerald Whande''' (born '''10 September 2001''') is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. '''Whande''' co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in '''2020'''.
 
  
== Education ==
 
Whande attended [[Lord Malvern High School]] and [[Allan Wilson High School]] for his secondary education.
 
 
 
