Difference between revisions of "Jerald Whande"

Revision as of 13:21, 24 June 2020
Background
Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals.
Education
Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.