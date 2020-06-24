Difference between revisions of "Jerald Whande"

[[File:Jerald Whande.jpg|thumb|Jerald Whande]]
=== Background ===
 
Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals.
 
== Education ==
Whande attended [[Lord Malvern High School]] and [[Allan Wilson High School]] for his secondary education.
  
Jerald Whande

Background

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals.

Education

Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.

