Jerald Whande
Infobox person
| honorific_prefix  =
Jerald Whande
| honorific_suffix  =
Jerald Whande.jpg
250px
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
| native_name        =
| native_name_lang  =
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
born September 10, 2001
Harare
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_place  =
| disappeared_status =
| death_date        =  <!-- {{death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_place        =
| death_cause        =
| body_discovered    =
| resting_place      =
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| monuments          =
| residence          =
Zimbabwean
| other_names        =
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| citizenship        =
Lord Malvern High School & Allan Wilson High School
| alma_mater        =
| occupation        =
| years_active      =
| era                =
| employer          =
| organization      =
| agent              =
Founder of Dzimba Rentals
| notable_work    =
| style              =
Harare
| salary            =
| net_worth          = 
<!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| height            =  <!-- {{height|cm=X}} OR {{height|ft=X|in=Y}}-->
| weight            =  <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
| television        =
| title              =
| term              =
| predecessor        =
| successor          =
| party              =
| movement          =
| opponents          =
| boards            =
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
| criminal_penalty  =
| criminal_status    =
| spouse            =
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children          =
| parents            =
| relatives          =
| callsign          =
| awards            =
| module            =
| module2            =
| module3            =
| module4            =
| module5            =
| module6            =
| signature          =
| signature_alt      =
| signature_size    =
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
| footnotes          =
| box_width          =
}}
 
Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Born (2001-09-10) September 10, 2001 (age 18)
Harare
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationLord Malvern High School & Allan Wilson High School
Known forFounder of Dzimba Rentals
Home townHarare

Background

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.

Education

Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.

