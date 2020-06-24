| name = Jerald Whande<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| image = Jerald Whande.jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| death_date = <!-- {{death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->

| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

<!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020 .

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals.

Whande attended [[Lord Malvern High School]] and [[Allan Wilson High School]] for his secondary education.

Whande attended [[Lord Malvern High School]] and [[Allan Wilson High School]] for his secondary education.

+