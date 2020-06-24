Difference between revisions of "Jerald Whande"

From Pindula
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Jerald Whande.jpg|thumb|Jerald Whande]]
 
 
{{Infobox person
 
{{Infobox person
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
Line 30: Line 29:
 
| citizenship        =  
 
| citizenship        =  
 
| education          = [[Lord Malvern High School]] & [[Allan Wilson High School]]
 
| education          = [[Lord Malvern High School]] & [[Allan Wilson High School]]
| alma_mater        = Allan Wilson High School
+
| alma_mater        =  
 
| occupation        =
 
| occupation        =
 
| years_active      =  
 
| years_active      =  
Line 63: Line 62:
 
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 
| children          =  
 
| children          =  
| parents            = Lazarus & Taurai Whande
+
| parents            =  
 
| relatives          =  
 
| relatives          =  
 
| callsign          =  
 
| callsign          =  
Line 85: Line 84:
 
== Education ==
 
== Education ==
 
Whande attended [[Lord Malvern High School]] and [[Allan Wilson High School]] for his secondary education.
 
Whande attended [[Lord Malvern High School]] and [[Allan Wilson High School]] for his secondary education.
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=About Jerald Whande - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|titlemode=replace
 +
|keywords= Jerald Whande, Who is Jerald Whande, Jerald Whande Biography,Dzimba Rentals, Who is Dzimba Rentals founder
 +
|description=
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Entrepreneurs]]
 
[[Category:Entrepreneurs]]

Revision as of 14:01, 24 June 2020

Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Born (2001-09-10) September 10, 2001 (age 18)
Harare
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationLord Malvern High School & Allan Wilson High School
Known forFounder of Dzimba Rentals
Home townHarare

Background

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.

Education

Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jerald_Whande&oldid=89736"