=== Background ===
Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.
Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.
== Education ==
Latest revision as of 17:07, 24 June 2020
|Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
|Born
|September 10, 2001
Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Lord Malvern High School & Allan Wilson High School
|Known for
|Founder of Dzimba Rentals
|Home town
|Harare
Background
Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.
Education
Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.