Background

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.

Education

Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.



