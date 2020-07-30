Difference between revisions of "Jerald Whande"

Latest revision as of 10:53, 30 July 2020

Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Jerald Whande
Born (2001-09-10) September 10, 2001 (age 18)
Harare
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationLord Malvern High School & Allan Wilson High School
Known forFounder of Dzimba Rentals
Home townHarare

Background

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande co-founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals in 2020.

Education

Whande attended Lord Malvern High School and Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education.

  • Jerald Whande at Pandhari Hotel

