In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Marondera East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Jeremiah Z Chiwetu contested and won the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) for the Marondera East constituency of the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe.



Personal Details

Jeremiah Chiwetu lives in Harare.

He is married.



School / Education

1997 - 2003: National University of Science and Technology.



No further information could be found.

Service / Career

Chiwetu has been a ZANU PF member since his youth.

2013 to 2016 - Zanu PF Provincial Deputy Secretary for Security.

2018 to 2021 - Zanu PF Provincial Secretary for Legal Affairs.

December 2021 - elected Zanu PF Provincial Secretary for Security.



In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Marondera East returned to Parliament:

Jeremiah Z Chiwetu of Zanu PF with 9 379 votes,

of Zanu PF with 9 379 votes, Samuel Machekanyanga of CCC with 1 874 votes,

Moses Mandaza of ZLP,

Thomas Tasarirenhamo of MDC Alliance with 104 votes.

Events

He was named in a court case, TRACY MUTINHIRI v JEREMIAH CHIWETU, of which the judgement was delivered 25 November 2013. [1]

After a February 2022 rally, the ZANU PF candidate, Jeremiah Chiwetu was very confident that the Party was going to retain the seat. He said the constituency faced a number of challenges. Despite having 40 schools, and being home to the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST), not many constituents were benefitting from the institution due to lack of Advanced Level schools.

Chiwetu was the legislator of the constituency from 2013 to 2018. [2]