Difference between revisions of "Jeremiah Dadirai"

Latest revision as of 08:27, 12 May 2020
In July 2018, Jeremiah Dadirai was elected to Ward 6 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 826 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Zaka RDC with 826 votes, beating Wafawarova Chikwanda of MDC-Alliance with 500 votes, Nyasha Mururami of NPF with 119 votes and Krispen Gondongwe, independent with 108 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020