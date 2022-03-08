Jerome Galiao is a Zimbabwean actor based in South Africa. He appears in the South African soapie Scandal! as Dr Nyasha Mugari.

Background

Galiao was born and bred in Harare.[1] He grew up in Ardbennie, Mbare.[2]

Education

Jerome Galiao went to Ardbennie Primary School then Prince Edward High School for his high school education.[2]

Career

He made his first appearance as an actor on the Zimbabwean drama series Estate Blues and was also a presenter on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) show, Youth.com.

On December 28 2022, Jerome Galiao appeared as a new character called Dr Nyasha Mugari on eTV Africa's soapie Scandal!.

Galiao’s character is described as a doctor who grew up in rural Zimbabwe who left his home country to further his studies and is to return home.

He has also starred in South African soapies Umlilo, The Queen, Zabalaza, Gomorrah and was a guest on Housewives.[1]

References



