Latest revision as of 20:14, 8 March 2022
|Jerome Galiao
|Born
|June 5, 1984
Harare
|Known for
|Being an actor
|Children
|2
|Website
|www
Jerome Galiao is a Zimbabwean actor based in South Africa. He is known for starring in the South African soapie Scandal! as Dr Nyasha Mugari.
Background
Galiao was born and bred in Harare.[1] He grew up in Ardbennie, Mbare.[2] Jerome Galiao moved to South Africa in 2008.[3]
Children
As of November 2021, Jerome Galiao has two children; Sindiso and Keisha Ruvarashe Galiao.[3]
Education
Jerome Galiao went to Ardbennie Primary School then Prince Edward High School for his high school education.[2]
Career
He made his first appearance as an actor on the Zimbabwean drama series Estate Blues and was also a presenter on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) show, Youth.com.
On December 28 2022, Jerome Galiao appeared as a new character called Dr Nyasha Mugari on eTV Africa's soapie Scandal!.
Galiao’s character is described as a doctor who grew up in rural Zimbabwe who left his home country to further his studies and is to return home.
He has also starred in South African soapies Umlilo, The Queen, Zabalaza, Gomorrah and was a guest on Housewives.[1] He appeared on Broken Vows as Ezra. Galiao played the role of a police officer on Isithembiso and starred as a Doctor on The River. In 2018, he was cast as a gang member by the name of Frank on Hope. From 2017 to 2019, Jerome Galiao played the role of Dos Santos on The Queen alongside Hlomla Dandala, the very same year he was cast as Francis on Gomora. In 2021, he appeared on House Wives and Binnelanders.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Talent Gore, Zim actor lands role in Scandal!, The Herald, Published: October 22, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Charmaine Brown, EXCLUSIVE: A moment with S.A-Based Zim Actor, Jerome Galiao, My Afrika, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 TJ Rauel, Jerome Galiao full life biography, age, nationality, career, Safrolebs, Published: November 27, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022