Fungayi Jessie Majome is a Zimbabwean lawyer, politician and commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after being appointed in 2019. She is a former senior MDC member. She left the party in the run up to the 2018 elections after she accused the leadership of inteferring in the primary elections of the party. She is the former Member of Parliament for Harare West constituency.

Background

Jessie Fungayi Majome was born on 20 December 1971 in Harare and she is a mother of two boys. She was the Deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs during the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Education

Majome attended school at Gokomere Primary School, Chikato Chikato Primary School and Alfred Beit School. She holds a Master of Laws [LLM] from UNISA specialising in human rights, constitutional, development, and administrative law; Masters' In Women Law [MSWL], post graduate diploma in Women’s Law, Bachelor of Laws (Hons) and an LLBS from the University of Zimbabwe.

Political career

Her political experience includes being the youngest female commissioner in the National Constitutional Commission in 2000. In 2002 to 2005 she was the national spokesperson of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA). Hon. Majome has also been a councillor for Ward 1 in Hwange Town in Matabeleland North Province and was the chairperson of the Hwange Local Board in 2003. She was a member of the MDC National Executive Committee (NEC) and was the deputy secretary for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. In 2006 to 2007 she was a consultant to UNIFEM in Sudan on gender justice in post-conflict reconstruction. She has experience in human rights law after having worked for various organisations such as ZimRights, Legal Resources Foundation and the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association. Hon. Majome’s vision was to have a Harare West constituency and Zimbabwe in which all are free to enjoy their right to the highest quality of life possible in terms of daily necessities and social amenities.[1]

In December 2021, Majome sued prominent journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono for defamation. Jessie Majome demanded US$350 000 from Chin’ono. She said in her court papers:

The Plaintiff’s claim is for a. Payment of US$150 000.00 or equivalent at the date of payment being damages for defamation. b. Payment of USS75 000.00 or equivalent at the date of payment being damages for in iniuria. c. Payment of US$75 000.00 or equivalent at the date of payment being damages for contumelia. d. Payment of US$50 000.00 or equivalent as compensation in terms of section 85 (1) of the constitution for the infringement of her rights to dignity, freedom from cruel and degrading treatment and the right to serve in public office.

e. Interest at the prescribed rate calculated from the date of publication to the date of payment. f. An order directing the Defendant to issue a detailed written apology and publish it prominently on his Twitter profile and in two different national newspapers with nationwide circulation for seven consecutive days and pin the short apology with a link to the detailed apology on his Twitter profile continuously for a period of 6 months. g. Costs of suit on an attorney-client scale.

A defiant Chin’ono confirmed he had received the summons but he was not going to retract what he said. Hopewell Chin'ono said he had instructed his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to inform Majome that they would meet in court.[2]