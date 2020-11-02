|description= Jessie Majome is a Zimbabwean lawyer , politician and commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after being appointed in 2019. She is a former senior MDC member.

Fungayi Jessie Majome is a Zimbabwean lawyer, politician and commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after being appointed in 2019. She is a former senior MDC member. She left the party in the run up to the 2018 elections after she accused the leadership of inteferring in the primary elections of the party. She is the former Member of Parliament for Harare West constituency.

Background

Jessie Fungayi Majome was born on 20 December 1971 in Harare and she is a mother of two boys. She was the Deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs during the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Education

Majome attended school at Gokomere Primary School, Chikato Chikato Primary School and Alfred Beit School. She holds a Master of Laws [LLM] from UNISA specialising in human rights, constitutional, development, and administrative law; Masters' In Women Law [MSWL], post graduate diploma in Women’s Law, Bachelor of Laws (Hons) and an LLBS from the University of Zimbabwe.

Political career

Her political experience includes being the youngest female commissioner in the National Constitutional Commission in 2000. In 2002 to 2005 she was the national spokesperson of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA). Hon. Majome has also been a councillor for Ward 1 in Hwange Town in Matabeleland North Province and was the chairperson of the Hwange Local Board in 2003. She was a member of the MDC National Executive Committee (NEC) and was the deputy secretary for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. In 2006 to 2007 she was a consultant to UNIFEM in Sudan on gender justice in post-conflict reconstruction. She has experience in human rights law after having worked for various organisations such as ZimRights, Legal Resources Foundation and the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association. Hon. Majome’s vision was to have a Harare West constituency and Zimbabwe in which all are free to enjoy their right to the highest quality of life possible in terms of daily necessities and social amenities.[1]

Majome in 2000 was a Member of the Constitutional Commission,

2001-2004 Spokesperson of National Constitutional Assembly,

2003 elected MDC - T

Councilor Ward 1 Hwange,

Chairperson Hwange Local Board,

Member of National Executive

MDC Deputy Secretary for Justice and Legal Affairs,

2010 Secretary for Constitutional Parliamentary Affairs MDC - T,

2008-2013 MP Harare West and MDC - T Secretary for Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs.









