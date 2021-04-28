Difference between revisions of "Jester Helena Charewa"
'''Jester Helena Charewa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. <ref name="VeritasZim">{{cite web |author = |date = September 26, 2015 |title = Court Watch 2015 - New Judges |work = Veritas |publisher = |url = http://www.veritaszim.net/node/1369 |accessdate = July 1, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
|+
'''Jester Helena Charewa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. <ref name="VeritasZim">{{cite web |author = |date = September 26, 2015 |title = Court Watch 2015 - New Judges |work = Veritas |publisher = |url = http://www.veritaszim.net/node/1369 |accessdate = July 1, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
Before her appointment as a judge, she worked at the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, where she had been the Executive Secretary since June 2014. Before that, she was a Deputy Registrar of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania. <ref name="VeritasZim"/>
|+
==Notable Cases==
==Notable Cases==
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
Revision as of 13:36, 28 April 2021
Justice
Jester Helena Charewa
Image via Judicial Services Commission
|Judge
|Appointed by
|President Robert Mugabe
Jester Helena Charewa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. [1]
Career
Before her appointment as a judge, she worked at the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, where she had been the Executive Secretary since June 2014. Before that, she was a Deputy Registrar of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania. [1]
Notable Cases
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 "Court Watch 2015 - New Judges". Veritas. September 26, 2015. Retrieved July 1, 2017.