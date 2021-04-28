−

'''Jester Helena Charewa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. <ref name="VeritasZim">{{cite web |author = |date = September 26, 2015 |title = Court Watch 2015 - New Judges |work = Veritas |publisher = |url = http://www.veritaszim.net/node/1369 |accessdate = July 1, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> Before her appointment as a judge, she worked at the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, where she had been the Executive Secretary since June 2014. Before that, she was a Deputy Registrar of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania. <ref name="VeritasZim"/>

