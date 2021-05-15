She indicated in the papers that the Commission could still deduct the $2 410 from her outstanding salary and allowances.<ref name="H">Daniel Nemukuyu, [https://www.herald.co.zw/judge-sues-zhrc-over-salary-arrears/ Judge sues ZHRC over salary arrears], ''The Herald'', Published: April 3, 2017, Retrieved: May 15, 2021</ref>

The Commission unilaterally paid Charewa a total gross of $2 973 monthly, leaving a balance of $2 121. Between July 2014 and September 2015, the debt ballooned to $34 196. Charewa confirmed that she also owed the Commission $2 410, being costs for the repair of her personal vehicle during her employment with ZHRC.

Charewa decided to issue summons after an unsuccessful attempt to recover the debt outside court. She was claiming the $34 196 plus interest. When she joined ZHRC it was agreed that she would get monthly allowances and salary totalling $5 094, but the Commission violated the agreement.

In 2017, Charewa took her former employer, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), to court, claiming outstanding salary and allowances to the tune of $34 196. She claimed that during her time of employment with ZHRC, she was getting almost half of her actual monthly package.

Before her appointment as a judge, she worked at the [[Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission]], where she had been the Executive Secretary since June 2014. Before that, she was a Deputy Registrar of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania. <ref name="VeritasZim"/>

Jester Helena Charewa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. [1]

Career

Notable Cases

Hopewell Chin'ono Case

On 28 April 2021, Justice Charewa quashed criminal proceedings against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono. Justice Charewa declared that section 31 of the Criminal Law Act (publishing falsehoods) was no longer part of Zimbabwean law. Chin'ono was represented by Harrison Nkomo.











