Jester Media (Jester Media Services), starting in the 1990's, grew for a small publishing house to a large multi-media organisation in 2022, owning the Daily News, the Daily News On Sunday, the Finacial Gazette and 3Ktv.

Their publishing mantra is telling it like it is — without fear or favour, and these platforms are felt by many to be independent, and balanced. They contribute to national debates and democratic discourse.

Tel: 0242, 077x Fax: Cell: Email: Website:

?? Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.

Owner of Financial Gazette, Daily News, and Daily News On Sunday.
In 2022, Jester Media owned 3K tv.


Starting in the 1990s, Jester Media was a small publisher of magazines. It has grown, significantly in the 2010s, and become a large multi-media corporation in Zimbabwe, with a growing presence in the region.


