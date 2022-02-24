Starting in the '''1990'''s, Jester Media was a small publisher of magazines. It has grown, significantly in the '''2010'''s, and become a large multi-media corporation in Zimbabwe, with a growing presence in the region.

Their publishing mantra is ''telling it like it is — without fear or favour'', and these platforms are felt by many to be independent, and balanced. They contribute to national debates and democratic discourse.

'''Jester Media''' ( Jester Media Services ), starting in the 1990's, grew for a small publishing house to a large multi-media organisation in 2022, owning the [[Daily News]], the [[Daily News On Sunday]], the [[Finacial Gazette]] and [[3Ktv]] .

Opening paragraph. Jester Media Services Make them want to read what is to come. Two to four sentences . List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe

Jester Media (Jester Media Services), starting in the 1990's, grew for a small publishing house to a large multi-media organisation in 2022, owning the Daily News, the Daily News On Sunday, the Finacial Gazette and 3Ktv.

Their publishing mantra is telling it like it is — without fear or favour, and these platforms are felt by many to be independent, and balanced. They contribute to national debates and democratic discourse.

Tel: 0242, 077x Fax: Cell: Email: Website:

Organisation Structure

?? Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.

Offers

Owner of Financial Gazette, Daily News, and Daily News On Sunday.

In 2022, Jester Media owned 3K tv.







Events

Starting in the 1990s, Jester Media was a small publisher of magazines. It has grown, significantly in the 2010s, and become a large multi-media corporation in Zimbabwe, with a growing presence in the region.



