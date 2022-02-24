Difference between revisions of "Jester Media"
List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
==Organisation Structure==
==Organisation Structure==
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
==Offers==
==Offers==
,
,
==Events==
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Jester Media (Jester Media Services), starting in the 1990's, grew for a small publishing house to a large multi-media organisation in 2022, owning the Daily News, the Daily News On Sunday, the Finacial Gazette and 3Ktv.
Their publishing mantra is telling it like it is — without fear or favour, and these platforms are felt by many to be independent, and balanced. They contribute to national debates and democratic discourse.
Contact Details
Tel: 0242, 077x Fax: Cell: Email: Website:
Organisation Structure
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
Offers
Owner of Financial Gazette, Daily News, and Daily News On Sunday.
In 2022, Jester Media owned 3K tv.
Events
Starting in the 1990s, Jester Media was a small publisher of magazines. It has grown, significantly in the 2010s, and become a large multi-media corporation in Zimbabwe, with a growing presence in the region.