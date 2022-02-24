Starting in the '''1990'''s, Jester Media was a small publisher of magazines. It has grown, significantly in the '''2010'''s, and become a large multi-media corporation in Zimbabwe, with a growing presence in the region.

Owner of [[ The Financial Gazette]], [[Daily News]], and [[Daily News On Sunday]]. <br/>

Their publishing mantra is ''telling it like it is — without fear or favour'', and these platforms are felt by many to be independent, and balanced. They contribute to national debates and democratic discourse.

'''Jester Media''' (Jester Media Services), starting in the 1990's, grew for a small publishing house to a large multi-media organisation in 2022, owning the [[Daily News]], the [[Daily News On Sunday]], [[ The Financial Gazette]] and [[ 3K tv ]].

Jester Media Services (PVT) Ltd

Address: 15 Windermere Lodge, Mazowe St, Harare

Post Office box: CY376, Causeway, Tel: 0477 6737

Email:

Website:

[1]

Organisation Structure

?? Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.

Offers

In 2022, Jester Media owned 3K tv.



Events

