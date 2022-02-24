Following an open and rigorous application and vetting process by BAZ, 3K TV — a sister venture to Zimbabwe’s iconic and number one business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]], as well as the inimitable [[Daily News]] and the [[Daily News On Sunday]] — emerged tops after the keenly fought adjudication proceedings. <ref name="3K TV launch getting closer"> [https://dailynews.co.zw/3k-tv-launch-getting-closer/ 3K TV launch getting closer], Daily News, Published: 1 December 2021, Retrieved: 20 February 2022''</ref>

Following an open and rigorous application and vetting process by BAZ, 3K TV — a sister venture to Zimbabwe’s iconic and number one business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]], as well as the inimitable [[Daily News]] and the [[Daily News On Sunday]] — emerged tops after the keenly fought adjudication proceedings. <ref name="3K TV launch getting closer"> [https://dailynews.co.zw/3k-tv-launch-getting-closer/ 3K TV launch getting closer], Daily News, Published: 1 December 2021, Retrieved: 20 February 2022''</ref>

[[3K TV]] ''prepares to go live'' in the first quarter of '''2022'''. This came after [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] licensed six new television stations in '''November 2020''', including 3K TV — thereby ending six decades of monopoly by State broadcaster ZBC TV.

Jester Media (Jester Media Services), starting in the 1990's, grew for a small publishing house to a large multi-media organisation in 2022, owning the Daily News, the Daily News On Sunday, The Financial Gazette and 3K TV.

Their publishing mantra is telling it like it is — without fear or favour, and these platforms are felt by many to be independent, and balanced. They contribute to national debates and democratic discourse.

See Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe, who also "own" the Daily News and FinGaz.

Jester Media Services (PVT) Ltd

Address: 15 Windermere Lodge, Mazowe St, Harare

Post Office box: CY376, Causeway.

Tel: 0477 6737

Email:

Website:

Organisation Structure

Offers

Owner of The Financial Gazette, Daily News, and Daily News On Sunday.

In 2022, Jester Media owned 3K tv.



Events

Starting in the 1990s, Jester Media was a small publisher of magazines. It has grown, significantly in the 2010s, and become a large multi-media corporation in Zimbabwe, with a growing presence in the region.

