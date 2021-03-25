|description= Jet Novuka is an award-winning veteran South African actor best known for playing roles where he speaks isiXhosa well.

|description= Jet Novuka is an award-winning veteran South African actor best known for playing roles where he speaks isiXhosa well.

'''Jet Novuka''' is an award-winning veteran South African actor best known for playing roles where he speaks isiXhosa well.

'''Jet Novuka''' is an award-winning veteran South African actor best known for playing roles where he speaks isiXhosa well.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Jet Novuka is an award-winning veteran South African actor best known for playing roles where he speaks isiXhosa well.

Background

He was born and bred in Mthatha.[1]

Real Name

Monwabisi Mgcanabana.[2]

Age

Novuka was born on 03 March 1971.[2]

Education

Jet Novuka is a trained theatre actor by profession. He graduated from Fuba School Of Drama And Visual Arts in 1985 and also got training from Funda Arts Centre. When he started acting he had the opportunity to have some of the South Africa great actors coach him.[1]

Career

Novuka is best known for his role as Zakes in the SABC 1 drama series Yizo Yizo and Andile Makhubu in the M-Net Original Productions drama Jacob’s Cross.

The award-winning actor has also appeared in several television shows including 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, Home Affairs, Igazi, Isidingo, Mfolozi Street., The River, Zero Tolerance and Zone 14.[3] He played the role of Khonjwayo in Mzansi Magic's Igazi.[1]

Uzalo

In July 2020, Novuka joined Uzalo as no-nonsense Captain Mpambani.[3] He played the role until Season 7. In March 2021, Uzalo announced that Jet Novuka would be one of three actors that would be leaving the show. Uzalo said:

“We bid farewell to the much loved and revered community leader Qhabanga played by Siyabonga Shibe, head honcho and kingpin of KwaMashu MaNgcobo played by Dawn Thandeka King and judicious and unwavering lawmaker Captain Mpambani played by Jet Novuka. Stay tuned, these characters will exit the Uzalo world in an epic, drama-filled adieu.”

[4]