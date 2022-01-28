Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jetro Dauramanzi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Jetro Dauramanzi''' was a Zimbabwean nationalist. When he died in January 2022, Dauramanzi was granted a State-assisted funeral. ==Background== Jetro Dauramanzi was t...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:16, 28 January 2022

Jetro Dauramanzi was a Zimbabwean nationalist. When he died in January 2022, Dauramanzi was granted a State-assisted funeral.

Background

Jetro Dauramanzi was the elder brother of the late military commander and national hero Major General Charles Dauramanzi. He was married to Oripa.[1]

References

  1. Mukudzei Chingwere, Acting President Chiwenga mourns Dauramanzi, The Herald, Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jetro_Dauramanzi&oldid=114728"