Jetro Dauramanzi was a Zimbabwean nationalist. When he died in January 2022, Dauramanzi was granted a State-assisted funeral.
Background
Jetro Dauramanzi was the elder brother of the late military commander and national hero Major General Charles Dauramanzi. He was married to Oripa.[1]
References
- ↑ Mukudzei Chingwere, Acting President Chiwenga mourns Dauramanzi, The Herald, Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022