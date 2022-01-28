|description= Jetro Dauramanzi was a Zimbabwean nationalist. When he died in January 2022, Dauramanzi was granted a State-assisted funeral.

Background

Jetro Dauramanzi was the elder brother of the late military commander and national hero Major General Charles Dauramanzi. He was married to Oripa.[1]

