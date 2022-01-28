Difference between revisions of "Jetro Dauramanzi"
Latest revision as of 16:27, 28 January 2022
Jetro Dauramanzi was a Zimbabwean nationalist. When he died in January 2022, Dauramanzi was granted a State-assisted funeral.
Background
Jetro Dauramanzi was the elder brother of the late military commander and national hero Major General Charles Dauramanzi. He was married to Oripa.[1]
Death
Jetro Dauramanzi died on 26 January 2022 at Parirenyatwa Hospital aged 90.
References
- ↑ Mukudzei Chingwere, Acting President Chiwenga mourns Dauramanzi, The Herald, Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022