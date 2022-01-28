Pindula

==Background==
 
==Background==
  
Jetro Dauramanzi was the elder brother of the late military commander and national hero Major General [[Charles Dauramanzi]]. He was married to Oripa.<ref name="H">Mukudzei Chingwere, [https://www.herald.co.zw/acting-president-chiwenga-mourns-dauramanzi/ Acting President Chiwenga mourns Dauramanzi], ''The Herald'', Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022</ref>
==Death==
Jetro Dauramanzi died on 26 January 2022 at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] aged 90.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

  1. Mukudzei Chingwere, Acting President Chiwenga mourns Dauramanzi, The Herald, Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022


