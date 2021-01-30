Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United A...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 09:21, 30 January 2021

Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.

Career

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[2]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends confirmed.

References

  1. Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
  2. [https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395302800736
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jetro_Ndombondayi_Ndlovu&oldid=98294"