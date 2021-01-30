Difference between revisions of "Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United A...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].
|+
'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 5:
|Line 9:
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
|−
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.<ref>[https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395302800736 </ref>
|+
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.<ref >[https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395302800736 </ref>
==Death==
==Death==
|Line 18:
|Line 22:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu Zimbabwe, Jetro Ndlovu death, Jetro Ndlovu died, Jetro Ndlovu dies, Jetro Ndlovu dead, Jetro Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu covid-19, Jetro Ndlovu biography
|keywords= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu Zimbabwe, Jetro Ndlovu death, Jetro Ndlovu died, Jetro Ndlovu dies, Jetro Ndlovu dead, Jetro Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu covid-19, Jetro Ndlovu biography
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 09:24, 30 January 2021
Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.
Education
He was a qualified Engineer.[1]
Career
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[2]
Death
Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends confirmed.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Emirates News Agency, Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021