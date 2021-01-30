|description= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.<ref name="E" >[https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395302800736 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE], ''Emirates News Agency'', Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021 </ref>

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>

'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends confirmed.