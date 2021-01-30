Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United A...")
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].
+
Engineer '''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].
 +
 
 +
==Education==
 +
 
 +
He was a qualified Engineer.<ref name="H"/>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 5: Line 9:
 
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
 
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
  
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.<ref>[https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395302800736 </ref>  
+
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.<ref name="E">[https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395302800736 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE], ''Emirates News Agency'', Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
Line 18: Line 22:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu Zimbabwe, Jetro Ndlovu death, Jetro Ndlovu died, Jetro Ndlovu dies, Jetro Ndlovu dead, Jetro Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu covid-19, Jetro Ndlovu biography
 
|keywords= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu Zimbabwe, Jetro Ndlovu death, Jetro Ndlovu died, Jetro Ndlovu dies, Jetro Ndlovu dead, Jetro Ndlovu, Jetro Ndlovu covid-19, Jetro Ndlovu biography
|description=  
+
|description= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  

Revision as of 09:24, 30 January 2021

Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[2]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends confirmed.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
  2. MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Emirates News Agency, Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jetro_Ndombondayi_Ndlovu&oldid=98298"