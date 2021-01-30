|description= Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.

[[File:Jetro_Ndlovu.jpg|thumb|Jetro Ndlovu (left)]] Engineer '''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[2]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.