Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.
Education
He was a qualified Engineer.[1]
Career
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[2]
Death
Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Emirates News Agency, Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021