[[File:Jetro_Ndlovu.jpg|thumb|Jetro Ndlovu (left)]] Engineer '''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].
  
 
==Education==
==Death==
 
Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.
  
 
==References==
|image= Jetro_Ndlovu.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Diplomats,Ambassadors]]

Jetro Ndlovu (left)

Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19.

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[2]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
  2. MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Emirates News Agency, Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
