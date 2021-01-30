Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Jetro_Ndlovu.jpg|thumb|Jetro Ndlovu (left)]] Engineer '''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]].
+
[[File:Jetro_Ndlovu.jpg|thumb|Jetro Ndlovu (left)]] Engineer '''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]] at a hospital in [[Harare]].
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
Line 6: Line 6:
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 +
 +
He was the former general manager of [[Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation]] and former director of airports and business development at the [[Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="ZL">ZimLive, [https://twitter.com/zimlive/status/1355449391973330944 ZimLive], ''ZimLive'', Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
  
 
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
 
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>

Latest revision as of 10:06, 30 January 2021

Jetro Ndlovu (left)

Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Harare.

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

He was the former general manager of Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and former director of airports and business development at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.[2]

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[3]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
  2. ZimLive, ZimLive, ZimLive, Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
  3. MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Emirates News Agency, Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jetro_Ndombondayi_Ndlovu&oldid=98317"