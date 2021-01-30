Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>

Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Harare.

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

He was the former general manager of Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and former director of airports and business development at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.[2]

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[3]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.