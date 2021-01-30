Difference between revisions of "Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu"
Latest revision as of 10:06, 30 January 2021
Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Harare.
Education
He was a qualified Engineer.[1]
Career
He was the former general manager of Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and former director of airports and business development at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.[2]
Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]
In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[3]
Death
Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints four new envoys, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ ZimLive, ZimLive, ZimLive, Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Emirates News Agency, Published: November 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021