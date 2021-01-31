Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in August 2019.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-four-new-envoys/ President appoints four new envoys], ''The Herald'', Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>

[[File:Jetro_Ndlovu.jpg|thumb|Jetro Ndlovu (left)]] Engineer '''Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from [[Covid-19]] at a hospital in [[Harare]].

Engineer Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean diplomat. At the time of his death in January 2021, Jetro Ndlovu was Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates. He died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Harare aged 66.

Education

He was a qualified Engineer.[1]

Career

In 1984, he joined the Air Force of Zimbabwe Aeronautical Inspection Services as a vibration and balancing inspector.

He was later promoted to Officer Commanding Aircraft Servicing Squadron as a maintenance manager at Thornhill Air Force Base in 1986. He rose through the ranks to become quality assurance chief aeronautical inspector in 1996. He had a short stint at Northland Engineering and Falcon Air, where he worked as a technical manager and general manager respectively between 1996 and 1998.

Between May 1999 and 2002, he was the airport manager at the Victoria Falls International Airport before assuming the same post at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.[2]

He was the former general manager of Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and former director of airports and business development at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe between 2012 and 2014.[3]

Ndlovu was the first Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates having been appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa in August 2019.[1]

In November 2019 Jetro Ndlovu presented his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.[4]

Death

Ndlovu died of COVID-19 on 30 January 2021. His death was confirmed by family and friends.