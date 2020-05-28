Difference between revisions of "Jevan Maseko"

Jevan Maseko

Rtd Maj-Gen Jevan Maseko was a Zimbabwean military officer, the Governor of the Matabeleland North Province, and the Ambassador to Algeria, Russia and Cuba.





Background

Rtd Maj-Gen Maseko was born on 1 January 1943 at Hope Fountain. He was married to the late Thandiwe and the couple had two children Gugulethu and Nomagugu.

Education

He attended several schools among them Nsukamini, Mzilikazi and Hope Fountain Secondary School where he studied carpentry.[1]

Career

He served in the in the liberation struggle from 1970 and was attested into the army at independence in 1980 before being appointed Matabeleland North governor. He was appointed ambassador to Algeria from 1991 to 1994, Russia 1995 to 1998 and then Cuba 1999 to 2009.

In 1976, Rtd Maj-Gen Maseko left Mozambique for Zambia where he was appointed assistant chief of operations in ZIPRA, a position he held up to 1978. He was then elevated to chief of staff in the wing and served in that post up to 1981 when he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army as chief of staff in charge of logistics.

In 1985 he was given an additional task of administration and served as an administration officer and quartermaster until retirement in 1987. Rtd Maj-Gen Maseko was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Algeria from 1991 to 1994 and the following year (1995) he was appointed Ambassador to Russia.

In August 1999, Rtd Maj-Gen Maseko was appointed Ambassador to Cuba and served in that post up to December 2009 when he returned home. Before joining the diplomatic service, Rtd Maj-Gen Maseko was a deputy minister in the then Ministry of Political Affairs from 1988 to 1990. From 1990 to 1992 he was the Governor for Matabeleland North Province.

Death

Rtd Maj-Gen Maseko succumbed to renal failure, amyloidosis cancer and diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on 20 May 2013. He was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.[2]





