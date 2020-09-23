|description= Jeys Marabini is a Zimbabwean musician. He became popular with his video 'Emarabini' which was voted the Video of the Year at the Zimbabwe Music Awards in 2002.

Jeys Marabini is a Zimbabwean musician. He became popular with his video 'Emarabini' which was voted the Video of the Year at the Zimbabwe Music Awards in 2002. He is the leader of the Kozekulunge group based in Bulawayo since its formation in 2002.

Background

Majahawodwa Ndlovu popularly known as Jeys Marabini was born in Filabusi in 1971 and is the seventh child in a family of nine boys. He attended Dekezi Primary and Dekezi Secondary schools. His musical background can be traced from secondary school, but it was until 1991 at the age of 20 that he decided to become a professional musician forming a band called Comforting Brothers, which later changed its name to Imbizo. It was at this time that he assumed the name "Jeys Marabini", presumably from the Marabi type of music he plays.[1]

On the philanthropist side Jeys Marabini is doing community projects in the form of promoting and supporting the young and the old upcoming musicians. The project seeks to promote Global Unity by communicating with the world through music.

Professional Career

Immediately after the establishment of Imbizo in Bulawayo, the gifted vocalist was soon approached by a representative of the group Sunduza Boys which had made a name in the City of Kings after they had seen his electrifying performance. Now as the lead vocalist of the group Jeys and the Sunduza Boys embarked on their Indian and United Kingdom tour which lasted for six months. After the successful world tour Jeys Marabini came back home to take a well-deserved break before the formation of a 10-member band called Kozekulunge in 2002.

The band has the following members: On lead vocals and acoustic guitar is the man himself Jeys Marabini, on bass guitar is Kevin Ndlovu, on lead guitar, Mthabisi Moyo, on drums, Trevor Mnaphi. There are three vocalists, Dumisani Nkomo, Faith Moyo and Fatwell Ncube, and on saxophone is Julius Ndoro.

Jeys Marabini’s type of music is a fusion of afro-jazz, accapella, traditional and imbube music which are all a consolidation of sweet melodies from yesteryear Africa up until the present time, blended with modern instruments. His first album "Emarabini" in 2002 contained the video "Emarabini" which was voted the best video on the Zimbabwe Music Awards the same year. Second and third albums followed in 2005 namely "Thuthukani Ngothando" with the video "Umzikababa" nominated for ZIMA Awards as well and his third was "Sounds of Today and Tomorrow" which had the hit song "Amalungelo".

Jeys Marabini

His fourth album, "Jeys Marabini One Time" sold like hot cakes with a video "Ezinangeni" appearing on the Zimbabwe Television musical programme Ezomgido. His fifth album was called "Izenzo" in 2010 and his Sixth album, titled "Jeys@40" was recorded in South Africa in late 2011 and released in June 2012. In 2013 he came up with his seventh album titled "Isilo", which he dedicated to his uncle Mjajeli, for his efforts in trying to bring together his great and vast family. In 2016 he recorded his eighth album titled "Thula Sana" which became popular because of a song called "Nkunzi Emnyama", which was very educational. In 2018 he released his ninth album titled "Ntunja Mbila" as a thank you to the people that have been supporting him through out his 28 years in the music industry.[2]

Discography

Emarabini (2002) Thuthukani Ngothando (2005) Sounds of Today and Tomorrow (2005) Jeys Marabini One Time (2008) Izenzo (2010) Jeys@40 (2012) Isilo (2013) Thula Sana (2016) Ntunja Mbila (2018)





References