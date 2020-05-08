Difference between revisions of "Jim Jarifu"

In July 2018, Jim Jarifu was elected to Ward 10 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1088 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Marondera Municipality with 1088 votes, beating Loisa Nyamukora of Zanu-PF with 895 votes, Arthur Wenhamo Masiyiwa of MDC-Alliance with 758 votes, Robson Pashapa, independent with 134 votes and Nation Nechena of PRC with 32 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

