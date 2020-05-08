Difference between revisions of "Jim Jarifu"

2018 – elected to Ward 10 [[Marondera Municipality]] with 1088 votes, beating [[ Lovisa Nyamukora]] of Zanu-PF with 895 votes, [[Arthur Wenhamo Masiyiwa]] of MDC-Alliance with 758 votes, [[Robson Pashapa]], independent with 134 votes and [[Nation Nechena]] of PRC with 32 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Marondera Municipality with 1088 votes, beating Lovisa Nyamukora of Zanu-PF with 895 votes, Arthur Wenhamo Masiyiwa of MDC-Alliance with 758 votes, Robson Pashapa, independent with 134 votes and Nation Nechena of PRC with 32 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

