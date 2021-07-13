Jimayi Muduviri

Jimayi Muduviri is a Zimbabwean businessman based in Kadoma. Muduviri is also the patron of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC) and a member of the Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly.

Political Career

Muduvuri was renowned for being a key financier of Grace Mugabe’s programmes and was said to have been instrumental in funding a campaign for the ouster of Zanu women’s league deputy secretary, Eunice Sandi Moyo and treasurer, Sarah Mahoka.[1]

Positions Held

Spokesperson- Business Community of Zimbabwe[2]

Vehicle Smuggling

In June 2017, NewsDay reported that Jimayi Muduviri was being investigated for smuggling four vehicles into the country and donating them to Mazowe Orphanage Home run by Grace Mugabe.

In response, Muduviri accused his Zanu PF rivals of cooking up the smuggling allegations to tarnish his and the Mugabes’ images. Muduvuri said before State security agents visited him over the issue of the vehicles, Munyaradzi Shoko called and accused him of working against former Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Shoko denied Muduviri's accusations.[1]

Accident

On 28 May 2016, Jimaya Muduviri was almost killed while driving between Mvuma and Masvingo. Muduviri was on his way to address factional politics in Masvingo.

At the time, Muduviri was going around Zimbabwe telling Zanu PF party members that Emmerson Mnangagwa was a very good person and did not have any ambitions to topple Robert Mugabe.[3]

Anti-Sanctions March

In 2019, Muduviri spearheaded the drive by churches to compel the European Union (EU) and United States to ease down on sanctions on Zanu-PF leaders. In February 2019, Muduvuri met former Vice President Kembo Mohadi and handed over a petition in which different churches endorsed and registered their intention to march against sanctions.[4]

Philanthropy

Muduviri founded the Muduvuri Rehabilitation and Empowerment Foundation (MREF), a charity foundation that works and focuses on helping and empowering disabled members of society.[5]

In 2017, Jimayi Muduviri donated a motor vehicle to Danhiko Project. In December 2017, he donated groceries to Danhiko Project. The groceries included boxes of sugar, beans, soap, salt and stationery.[6]