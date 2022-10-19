He was part of the Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Egypt.

Dzingai has played 11 times for the Zimbabwe senior national team, the Warriors.<ref name="National Football Teams">[https://www.national-football-teams.com/player/68637/Jimmy_Dzingai.html Jimmy Dzinga], published: No Date Was Given, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

Dzingai left CAPS United before the end of his contract and was reported to be of interest to a team in the Bangladesh Premier League.<ref name="S24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/10/13/bangladesh-side-keeping-tabs-on-jimmy-dzingai/ Bangladesh side keeping tabs on Jimmy Dzingai], L Mangenje, published: 13 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

He had left Zambian side Nkana F.C. in July 2021 before he went on a trial stint in Jordan.

Dzingai joined CAPS United in March 2022 after he trained with the club for a week.<ref name="Soccer24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/03/04/jimmy-dzingai-joins-caps-united/ Jimmy Dzingai joins CAPS United], Lawrence Mangenje, published: 04 March 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

Jimmy Dzingai is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who once played for CAPS United Football Club, and Yadah Stars Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He plays the position of central defender.

Background

Career

Teams Played For

Triangle United

Yadah Stars

CAPS United

Power Dynamos

Nkana (Zambia)

National Team

