He once played for [[CAPS United Football Club]], and [[Yadah Stars Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

'''Jimmy Dennis Dzingai''' is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Bangladeshi top-flight side Muktijoddha SKC, which he joined as a free agent in October 2022.<ref name= "S24" > [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/11/01/dzingai-opens-up-on-bangladesh-move/ Dzingai opens up on Bangladesh move],"Mangenje L", Published: 01 November 2022, Retrieved 04 November 2022</ref> He plays the position of central defender.

Background

Dzingai was born in Harare on 21 November 1990.[2]

Career

Dzingai joined CAPS United in March 2022 after he trained with the club for a week.[3]

He had left Zambian side Nkana F.C. in July 2021 before he went on a trial stint in Jordan.

Dzingai left CAPS United before the end of his contract and was reported to be of interest to a team in the Bangladesh Premier League.[4]

Teams Played For

Triangle United

Yadah Stars

CAPS United

Power Dynamos

Nkana (Zambia)

National Team

Dzingai has played 11 times for the Zimbabwe senior national team, the Warriors.

He was part of the Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Egypt.