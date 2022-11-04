Difference between revisions of "Jimmy Dzingai"
Dzingai left CAPS United before the end of his contract and was reported to be of interest to a team in the Bangladesh Premier League.<ref name="S24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/10/13/bangladesh-side-keeping-tabs-on-jimmy-dzingai/ Bangladesh side keeping tabs on Jimmy Dzingai], L Mangenje, published: 13 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>
== Teams Played For ==
|Jimmy Dzingai
|Born
|November 21, 1990
Jimmy Dennis Dzingai is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Bangladeshi top-flight side Muktijoddha SKC, which he joined as a free agent in October 2022.[1] He plays the position of central defender.
He once played for CAPS United Football Club, and Yadah Stars Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
Dzingai was born in Harare on 21 November 1990.[2]
Career
Dzingai joined CAPS United in March 2022 after he trained with the club for a week.[3]
He had left Zambian side Nkana F.C. in July 2021 before he went on a trial stint in Jordan.
Dzingai left CAPS United before the end of his contract and was reported to be of interest to a team in the Bangladesh Premier League.[4]
He later confirmed his move to the Asian country’s top-flight side Muktijoddha SKC during an interview with a local online publication. Dzingai said:
Many people are asking me why Bangladesh but it’s a decision I think was good for me and I loved the offer, so why not? As a footballer, you have to know that this job can take you anywhere and it has taken me here.
Teams Played For
- Triangle United
- Yadah Stars
- CAPS United
- Power Dynamos
- Nkana (Zambia)
National Team
Dzingai has played 11 times for the Zimbabwe senior national team, the Warriors.[5]
He was part of the Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Egypt.
