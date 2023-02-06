Pindula

'''Joan Tsogorani''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Kadoma Constituency]].  
'''Joan Tsogorani''' is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected in [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' as a woman's proportional representative for [[Mashonaland West]].  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Joan Tsogorani was born on 21 November 1971 in Shamva
'''Born:''' '''21 November 1971''' in [[Shamva]]. <br/>
  
==Political career==
==School / Education==
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
==Service/Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
{| class="wikitable"
| [[Beulah Mtombo]] || [[Virginia Muradzikwa]] || '''[[Jennifer Mhlanga]]'''
|-
| [[Jessilina Mabvuta]] || [[Virginia Mafuta]] || '''[[Christina Nyere]]'''
|-
| [[Clarah Uyauya]] || [[Everess Dura]] || '''[[Constance Tsomondo]]'''
|-
| [[Cathrine Tsongora]] || [[Namatai Karemba]] || '''[[Joan Tsogorani]]'''
|-
| [[Florence Munyaradzi]] || [[Ruth Mukanganisi]] || [[Tsitsi Mugabe]]
 
|}
 
|}
==Events==
==References==
<references/>
Joan Tsogorani
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Joan Tsogorani is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected in parliament in July 2013 as a woman's proportional representative for Mashonaland West.

Personal Details

Born: 21 November 1971 in Shamva.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland West
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Elizabeth Makiyi Concilia Chinanzvavana Goodlucky Kwaramba
Beulah Mtombo Virginia Muradzikwa Jennifer Mhlanga
Jessilina Mabvuta Virginia Mafuta Christina Nyere
Clarah Uyauya Everess Dura Constance Tsomondo
Cathrine Tsongora Namatai Karemba Joan Tsogorani
Florence Munyaradzi Ruth Mukanganisi Tsitsi Mugabe

Events

References







References

