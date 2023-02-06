|
'''Joan Tsogorani''' is a
Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[ Kadoma Constituency]].
'''Joan Tsogorani''' is a politician. was elected parliamentin July 2013[[]].
==
Background==
====
Joan Tsogorani was born on 21 November 1971 in Shamva
21 November 1971in Shamva
==
Political career==
====
|−
##Career## |+
|Joan Tsogorani
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Joan Tsogorani is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected in parliament in July 2013 as a woman's proportional representative for Mashonaland West.
Personal Details
Born: 21 November 1971 in Shamva.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
References