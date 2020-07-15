Difference between revisions of "Joana Mamombe"

She has won the One Young World Politician of the Year for 2020 after being Shortlisted .

Joana Mamombe is a Zimbawean politician, former student leader and a member of MDC Alliance. She is the current memmber of parliament for Harare West.

In March 2019, Mamombe was arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic police while attending a workshop in Nyanga. Mamombe had been on the police wanted list since 25 January 2019 following the January 2019 violent protests. She was charged with treason - attempting to overthrow and subvert a Constitutionally elected government.

Mamombe appeared in court on 4 March 2019 and was denied bail on 5 March.

Background and Education

Mamombe went to Monte Cassino Girls High School where she finished her high school in 2011. She was the Gender officer for the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) from 16 November 2013 to December 2015.

Mambombe studied for a BSc in Biotechnology from Chinhoyi University of Technology. Mamombe attained a Masters degree in Molecular Biology at the University of Bergen in Norway from Aug 2016 to Aug 2018.

Political Career

2018 MDC-T Primary Elections

In 2018, Mamombe joined the race to represent MDC-T in the Harmonised Elections of 2018. She faced incumbent MP Jessie Majome in the primaries for Harare West constituency. In early May 2018, Majome announced that she was pulling out of the primaries as there were some irregularities. Some reports suggested that Majome had quit because party leader Nelson Chamisa wanted to impose Joana Mamombe in Harare West.[1] Majome said that she felt the rules were being bent to accommodate Mamombe:

There is a qualification in terms of the criteria set by the party, only people who have been members of the party for five years can contest. To the best of my knowledge, my major opponent does not meet this criteria. The second is the issue of bending rules in order to accommodate her (Joana Mamombe)... We also have a problem with clear dishonesty by my opponent. My contestant does not reside in Harare West, but I have been made to understand that she used an address where she does not live, in the process deceiving the party.[2]





2019 Arrest and Treason Charges

On 2 March 2019, Mamombe was arrested in Nyanga while she was on parliamentary business and later charged with treason. She had been on the police wanted list since 25 January 2019. The evidence cited in her charges was a press conference she hosted in Marlborough on 14 January 2019 at which she made demands of the Zanu-PF government.

Press conference used as basis for charging Joana Mamombe for treason







She appeared in Court on 4 March 2019 and the ruling was made the following day. She had her application for refusal of remand rejected by a Harare magistrate. The court ruled she was brought to court on time, only that the court was overwhelmed with other cases; arrest lawful and reasonable suspicion she committed the offence. She was remanded in custody until 19 March 2019.

Joana and other 2 MDC Alliance Youth leaders went missing after being arrested on Wednesday, 13 May 2020, after a flash demonstration in Warren Park. Their whereabouts were unknown until early Friday morning of 15 May 2020 when they were found dumped in Bindura in a bad state. They were later taken to Parktown Hospital for medical attention.

Trivia

Mamombe was the National Coordinator for the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Youth Alumni.

In May 2018, she dismissed rumours that she was the girlfriend of MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa.[3]

Awards

She has won the One Young World Politician of the Year for 2020 after being Shortlisted.

One Young World Politician of the Year 2020 Shortlist