She was born in Zimbabwe but raised in South Africa and London.

She was born in Zimbabwe but raised in South Africa and London.

Joanna Masiyiwa is the daughter of businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

Background

She was born in Zimbabwe but raised in South Africa and London.

Siblings

Education

Joanna Masiyiwa served as Yale Undergraduate Association for African Peace & Development (YAAPD) Director of Finance. She was at Yale University's Berkeley College and studied for a degree in Politics, Ethics and Economics.[1]

Qualifications

Bachelor of Arts - BA, Film and Media Studies (Yale University)

Animal Behaviour Through Fieldwork (Columbia University in the City of New York)

International Relations and Political Philosophy (The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE))[2]

Career

In January 2021, Joanna Masiyiwa joined Higherlife Foundation as an Associate in the Chair's Office. From September to December 2020, she was a Marketing Intern at Cassava Smartech.[2]