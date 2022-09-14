Difference between revisions of "Job Sikhala"

[[High Court]] judge, Justice [[ Erica Ndewere ]] released [[MDC Alliance]] legislator for Zengeza ''' Job Sikhala ''' on $50 000 bail on ''' 22 September 2020 ''' . ''' Sikhala ''' was ordered to surrender his passport, to report three times a week to [[ St Mary’s ]] police station and not to post audio or videos on social media. <ref name="newsday"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/09/breaking-job-sikhala-granted-50k-bail/], ''Newsday, Published: 22 September, 2020, Accessed: 22 September, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Jobsikhala.jpg|400px|thumb|left|Job Sikhala]]'''Job Wiwa Sikhala''' , (sometimes called Job ‘The General’ Sikhala) is an outspoken politician and the current ('''2022''') Vice Chairman of the '''[[Citizens Coalition for Change]]''' (CCC). He was the Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[ Zengeza ]] West having won the seat in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections.

[[File:Jobsikhala.jpg|400px|thumb|left|Job Sikhala]]'''Job Wiwa Sikhala''' is an outspoken politician and the current Vice Chairman of the '''[[Citizens Coalition for Change]]''' (CCC). He is the Member of Parliament for Zengeza West having won the seat in the July 2018 elections.

Job Wiwa Sikhala, (sometimes called Job ‘The General’ Sikhala) is an outspoken politician and the current (2022) Vice Chairman of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). He was the Member of Parliament for Zengeza West having won the seat in the July 2018 elections.

In July 2019, Sikhala was arrested and charged with subversion for allegedly saying the MDC would overthrow Emmerson Mnangagwa's government before 2023. On 15 July he was released on $5,000 bail.

Personal Details

Born: 1972.

Marriage: Married with 9 children with his wife. He sired the 9 children in a space of ten years.[1]

School / Education

Has a degree in history and economic history from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]

Service/Career

Student Activism

Sikhala started his political activism whilst he was still an undergraduate student at the University of Zimbabwe in the 1990s. He was from a violent crop of students which included the likes of Learnmore Jongwe. He became popular among opposition supporters due to his violent nature. He also led demonstrations against University admin at the University of Zimbabwe.

Joining the MDC

Sikhala joined the Movement for Democratic Change at its formation in 1999. He managed to land a post in the national executive which included the likes of Morgan Tsvangirai, Gibson Sibanda, Tendai Biti, Learnmore Jongwe and Arthur Mutambara.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Job Sikhala of MDC with 17 740 votes,

of MDC with 17 740 votes, Christopher Pasipamire of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.

It was during his tenure as the Member of Parliament for St Mary's that he was allegedly involved in acts of violence and sabotage when he was accused of torching a bus in Chitungwiza together with other rowdy youths.

Events

Formation of MDC 99

When the MDC split in 2005, Sikhala went with Secretary General Welshman Ncube faction. A few years later he broke away from Ncube’s party citing what he called dictatorial tendencies. He then formed his MDC-99, naming it after the year in which the once united Movement for Democratic Change was formed. The party did not receive adequate support and suffered serious defeats in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

Rejoining MDC T

Sikhala and his colleague, Joubert Mudzumwe, rejoined MDC-T in 2014. He said he would support Morgan Tsvangirai despite growing calls for the former prime minister to step down as party leader. Sikhala told a press conference at MDC-T headquarters in Harare that he decided to return to the mainstream MDC, which was in turmoil and leadership crisis, so as to complete the change they started in 1999.

Coup Plot Allegations, Arrest & Torture in 2014

Sikhala was in 2014 caught up in the Zanu PF succession and factionalism saga. He was accused of being among a group of co-plotters planning the assassination of President Robert Mugabe. State Media reported that Sikhala was, in fact, working with the Joice Mujuru camp which included other Zanu PF hardliners such as Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and Nicholas Goche. [3]

In November 2014, Sikhala was arrested at Beitbridge Border on his way from South Africa. He was taken to Harare Central Police Station where he was quizzed on allegations of plotting to kill President Robert Mugabe. Soon after his release, Sikhala wrote on his Facebook page;

"I am just waking up now after my release from the hands of Robert Mugabe's evil securocrats who tormented me from yesterday in the morning to early hours of today trying to squeeze charges that I am plotting the tyrant's overthrow. I told them that it is not only my desire to see Mugabe gone but it is the wish shared by millions of Zimbabweans both locally and in the diaspora including the majority in his own party. I told them though it is the wish of us millions, I haven't yet started plotting his downfall. Asking for evidence about the plot, they produced an inaudible voice recorder which makes the Ari Ben Menashe one the best recordings in the world. You can hardly hear anything."

Sikhala was represented by his lawyer who is also MDC's Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora. He was released after the police failed to produce sufficient evidence against Sikhala.

Sikhala claimed that he was brutally assaulted by police officers interrogating him on Saturday 29 November 2014. Sikhala was as a result of the assault admitted to a hospital with his blood pressure said to have risen to dangerous levels. According to Morgan Muchawaya who was running Sikhala’s Facebook page:

“Our freedom fighter has been tortured today in the morning by security agents on the underground bunker at the Harare Central Police station. He was invited to report to the Law and Order yesterday at late hours. “He was not in Harare as he was in his rural village, where he later made arrangements with his lawyer to report today in the morning. He then went to report this morning with his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.[5] “His lawyer and some of us who accompanied him there refused to accompany him to the interrogation room. We were asked to stay outside for hours only to hear that the party had made contingent measures to take him to hospital. He is currently in hospital and treated with torture pains. His explanation is that there was no interrogation they did to him but accused him of having gone to Swaziland to meet some white German national who wanted to give him arms of war to wage a war against the government. He also says that he was tortured being asked why he left MDC99 to regroup with Morgan Tsvangirai. They took all the possessions that were in his pocket. Sikhala says he never met any white person for some time now and that he was in Swaziland on holiday after he was invited by his brother-in-law,”[5]

Arrest On Treason Charges In 2019

On 7 July during a speech at a Rally in Masvingo, Sikhala said that his party would overthrow Emmerson Mnangagwa's government:

We are a connected leadership, that will give Zanu-PF headaches. And vaChibaya was not lying or joking, the war and the fight we're going to take to the doorsteps of Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are going to overthrow before 2023. That is not a joke.[6]

Following the publication of a story of the rally, Zimbabwe Republic Police summoned Sikhala on 8 July and he was charged with Subversion.

In his defense, Sikhala said in an interview with a publication that he had not meant that he would overthrow the government but

What I meant was that we need to overthrow hunger, intimidation, abuse of traditional leaders, poverty and all vices associated with the current mismanagement of our state by the current government"[7]

Sikhala's trial was moved to Masvingo apparently because he had committed the alleged offense in that city.

On 15 July 2019, Sikhala was remanded out of custody on ZWL$5 000 bail.

Arrest on Allegations of Inciting Violence

Sikhala was arrested on 21 August 2020 in Tynwald North. Sikhala was been charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Code alternatively incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Code as read with section 36(1)(b) of Code.

Or alternatively, incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Code as read with section 37(1)(a) of the Code.

Police allege that the Zengeza West MP incited people between May 2020 & 20 July 2020 to participate in public demonstrations that would cause public violence & breach of peace among people in Zimbabwe on 31 July 2020 by posting video clips with inciting messages. [8]

His lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, was briefly arrested at the Harare Magistrate Court on 22 August but later released without any charges.

Sikhala was denied bail on 3 September 2020. He is facing charges of incitement of violence over videos he allegedly recorded supporting mass protests that were planned for July 31, 2020. [9]

Job Sikhala was set to appear before Justice Erica Ndewere at the High Court on 14 September 2020 for his bail hearing. He was represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere released MDC Alliance legislator for Zengeza Job Sikhala on $50 000 bail on 22 September 2020. Sikhala was ordered to surrender his passport, to report three times a week to St Mary’s police station and not to post audio or videos on social media. [10]

Further Reading