Difference between revisions of "Jocelyn Jacobsen"

Jocelyn Jacobsen (née Mauchaza) is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer and former wife of Constantino Chiwenga.

Background

She married Constantino Chiwenga in 1998 despite being advised against the move by her family. Chiwenga reportedly left the matrimonial home in April of 2010 and accused Jocelyn of physically assaulting him numerous times. In an interview, Jocelyn also accused Chiwenga of being abusive saying,

In future I will write a book about my life under the arm of an abusive GeneralI regret ever marrying him. If I had known he was an abusive husband like this, I would not have married him. I don’t care now, I am out of his system.

