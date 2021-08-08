Joe "Kode" Mugabe was a Zimbabwean retired soccer player based in the UK. Joe according to the Herald transformed himself into one of the greatest servants of CAPS United in a distinguished career in which this diminutive genius touched the heavens

Background

Kode was born in Harare and raised in one of Harare's high-density suburbs Mabvuku. Born on 3 September 1968 to Joshua Mugabe who once played for BAT Ramblers Football Club and later became a manager at Circle Cement

Career

Joe joined CAPS United Football Club when he was 14 years old playing for the junior teams after he impressed the then juniors coach Alois Patsika. Mabvuku Area D had a game against the CAPS United U16 and the coach decided to draft Joe into the team although he was 14 years old because his talent was exceptional. From that day he set his eyes on being part of the first team. Since he became part of The Green Machine he was voted as the club’s Player of the Year a record four times in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2001. [1]

He spent the whole of 1988 on the bench as there were good midfielders such as Joel Shambo, Roy Ngwenya and Edwin Farai by that time. He got his chance toward sthe end of the year after Ngwenya got injured just after 20 minutes of play against Highlanders Football Club. Joe was also a Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

In 1996, Joe won the Premier Soccer League title. He also won a number of major trophies that saw CAPS United earning the tag Cup Kings.

Depature To The UK

Joe left Zimbabwe in 2002 reportedly to follow his estranged wife who was reported to have married a white man by that time. [2]

Coaching Career

He was a player coach for Sporting Lions and assisted by Lloyd Mutasa. He held an FA Level One coaching badge.

Trivia

Joe celebrated his 50th birthday in the UK in October 2018.

Joe Kode Mugabe

Death

Joe Mugabe died on 8 August 2021 from cancer.[3]

