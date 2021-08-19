''' Joe Mutizwa ''' was born in ''' 1955 ''' in [[ Gutu ]] near Mutero Mission in [[Masvingo Province ]].<ref name="Mirror"/><ref name="NewsDay"/> Mutizwa's mother passed away in 1972 when he was 17.

Joe Mutizwa is a renowned Zimbabwean Business Executive who was at the helm of Delta Corporation Limited Zimbabwe, which is one of the top quoted companies on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, for 10 years. Mutizwa is also an author, having penned five books on leadership. He is part of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Board that was appointed by President Mugabe in July 2015. Mutizwa was once detained at Wha Wha for his involvement in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

Background

Joe Mutizwa was born in 1955 in Gutu near Mutero Mission in Masvingo Province.[1][2] Mutizwa's mother passed away in 1972 when he was 17.

Education

Joe Mutizwa attended Fletcher High School in Gweru.[2] He then attended the then University of Rhodesia now University of Zimbabwe. Mutizwa left University of Rhodesia before finishing his degree in 1978 and enrolled at the London School of Business where he attained a first class degree. He later studied for an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe. Joe also studied for a Master of Science degree in Consulting and Coaching for Change from HEC-Paris and Oxford University.[3]

Career

Political career

Mutizwa left the then University of Rhodesia five months into his first year in 1975 to join the liberation struggle in Mozambique. He was captured together with other students, among them the late Amos Midzi, after getting lost in the Nyangani Mountains for several days because of mist.[1] From 1975 to 1978, Mutizwa was detained at Wha Wha Dentation.[4]

Business career

Mutizwa was an economist with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe from September 1981 to 1982. He became Management Trainee at Anglo America Corporation-Zimbabwe from 1982 to 1983. In 1983 he joined Delta Corporation Limited Zimbabwe as a Personnel Officer and rose to the rank of CEO where he served from 2002 to 2012.[5] Mutizwa then became chairman of Dandemutande Investments Private Limited.[6] Joe Mutizwa is currently the Chairman and CEO of his venture JSM Capital, which focuses on investing in new startups.[7] Mutizwa sits on the Boards of Afidis, Afrosoft, StarAfrica, Bilboes, Bevking Horticulture, Southern Trust Holdings and VakaConcrete.[7]

Writing career

Mutizwa has authored five leadership books.

Publications

Personal Crucibles

The Arc of Awareness

Leading Without Command

Corporate Transformation

