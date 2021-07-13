Joe Tapera Mhishi is a Zimbabwean diplomat who was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Australia in 2019 becoming one of the first ambassadors to be appointed by the Emmerson Mnangagwa after he won the 2018 election.

Background

Wife

Joe Tapera Mhishi is married to Pretty Mhishi.[1]

Career

Mhishi was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador in 2019 becoming part of 18 ambassadors that were appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa after winning the 2018 elections.[2] Joe Tapera Mhishi presented his letters of credence to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia on 19 November 2019.[1]