Latest revision as of 17:01, 13 July 2021
Joe Tapera Mhishi is a Zimbabwean diplomat who was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Australia in 2019 becoming one of the first ambassadors to be appointed by the Emmerson Mnangagwa after he won the 2018 elections.
Background
Wife
Joe Tapera Mhishi is married to Pretty Mhishi.[1]
Career
Mhishi was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador in 2019 becoming part of 18 ambassadors that were appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa after winning the 2018 elections.[2] Joe Tapera Mhishi presented his letters of credence to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia on 19 November 2019.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Australian Government, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 13, 2021
- ↑ New ambassadors ready for duty, The Herald, Published: July 11, 2019, Retrieved: July 13, 2021