'''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>
'''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>
'''17 August 1960''' in [[Murewa]].
He was
'''''' '''2021'''.
He
.
'''''' and .
He
He .
He from .
He
In
In , [[of ]]
.
==Events==
==Events==
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
In '''July 2020''', '''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
In '''July 2020''', '''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Joel Biggie Matiza
|Born
|Joel Biggie Matiza
August 17, 1960
Murewa
|Died
|January 22, 2021(aged 60)
|Cause of death
|Covid-19
|Education
|Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria)
|Occupation
|Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Zanu PF
|Home town
|Murewa
Joel Biggie Matiza was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.[1]
Personal Details
Born: 17 August 1960 in Murewa.
Marriage: He was married to Lilian. They had three children; Joel, Joseph and Joshua.
Death: 22 January 2021. He died from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Matiza was hospitalized a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.
School / Education
Primary: Monte Cassino.
Secondary: Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria).
Tertiary: He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby.
In December 2020, Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.
Service/Career
He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with ZIPRA and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East. [2]
He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)
He was a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency from 1999 to 2021.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa South returned to Parliament:
- Joel Biggie Matizha of Zanu PF with 13 895 votes,
- Ward Nezi of MDC with 4 426 votes,
- Edson Chiwara of UP with 505 votes.
Events
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Joel Biggie Matiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Joel Biggie Matiza is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,949.00. [3]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018
- ↑ [1], Parliament of Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 7 February 2020
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020