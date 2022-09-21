|description= Joel Biggie Matiza was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development. He died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19.

|description= Joel Biggie Matiza was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development. He died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana

Joel Biggie Matiza died from [[Covid-19]] on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

In '''July 2020''', '''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In '''July 2020''', '''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with [[ZIPRA]] and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for ZANU PF [[Mashonaland East Province]]. He was also a member of the ZANU PF Central Committee and ZANU PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East.<ref name="parlzim"> [https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-hon-matiza-biggie-joel],'' Parliament of Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 7 February 2020''</ref>

In the '''2000''' Elections , (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] ) [[Murehwa]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:

In December 2020 , Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from [[ Chinhoyi University of Technology ]].

He attended Monte Cassino for his primary school education and Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria) for his secondary education. He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby .

He was a Member of [[Parliament]] representing [[Murehwa]] South Constituency from '''1999''' to '''2021''' .

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP) . He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

He joined the liberation struggle in ''' 1977 ''' with [[ZIPRA]] and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in '''1986'''. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for Zanu PF [[Mashonaland East Province]]. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East . <ref name="parlzim"> [https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-hon-matiza-biggie-joel],'' Parliament of Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 7 February 2020''</ref>

In '''December 2020''', Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from [[Chinhoyi University of Technology]] .

'''Tertiary:''' He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby. <br/>

''' Death: ''' ''' 22 January 2021''' . He died from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. '''Matiza''' was hospitalized a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness .

'''Marriage:''' He was married to Lilian. They had three children; Joel, Joseph and Joshua. <br/>

Matiza was born on '''17 August 1960''' in [[Murewa]]. He was a Member of [[Parliament]] representing Murehwa South Constituency from ''' 1999 ''' to '''2021'''.

'''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>

'''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref> He died from [[Covid-19]] on '''22 January 2021'''. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. '''Matiza''' was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

Joel Biggie Matiza was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.[1]

Personal Details

Born: 17 August 1960 in Murewa.

Marriage: He was married to Lilian. They had three children; Joel, Joseph and Joshua.

Death: 22 January 2021. He died from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Matiza was hospitalized a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

School / Education

Primary: Monte Cassino.

Secondary: Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria).

Tertiary: He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby.

In December 2020, Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Service/Career

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with ZIPRA and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East. [2]

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

He was a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency from 1999 to 2021.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa South returned to Parliament:

Joel Biggie Matizha of Zanu PF with 13 895 votes,

of Zanu PF with 13 895 votes, Ward Nezi of MDC with 4 426 votes,

Edson Chiwara of UP with 505 votes.

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Joel Biggie Matiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Joel Biggie Matiza is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,949.00. [3]

Further Reading